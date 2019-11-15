Fani Kayode Reacts As Biodun Fatoyinbo Wins In Court

by Eyitemi Majeed
femi Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, former minister for aviation, has reacted to the court judgment which exonerated pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo over the rape allegation levied against him by Busola, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.

Fani Kayode, in his reaction via his Twitter handle, said the judgment is a shame on the accuser of the controversial pastor and all that mocked him when the news filtered in.

“Now that @BiodunFatoyinbo of @cozaglobal has been vindicated I say shame on the accuser of the brethren & all those who mocked and crucified him without seeing ANY hard and credible evidence. Those that make false allegations do great damage to the cause of decency and justice.”

