Fani Kayode Slams Fashola Over Comment On Nigerian Roads

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has described the minister for works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, as a man who is unreliable, intellectually dishonest and not too bright over his comment on the state of Nigerian roads.

Fashola was credited with saying that the roads are not as bad as they portrayed them to be.

Fani Kayode who reacted via his Facebook page concluded by saying that the former Lagos state governor has confirmed his assertion with his recent comment.

He wrote;