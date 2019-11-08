Fani Kayode Slams Fashola Over Comment On Nigerian Roads

by Eyitemi Majeed
Fashola and bad portion of Nigerian road
Fashola and bad portion of Nigerian road

Fani Kayode, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has described the minister for works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, as a man who is unreliable, intellectually dishonest and not too bright over his comment on the state of Nigerian roads.

Fashola was credited with saying that the roads are not as bad as they portrayed them to be.

Read Also: Pastor Wilson: Pastors Are Not Meant To Put Their Tongues In Certain Places ⁠— Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode who reacted via his Facebook page concluded by saying that the former Lagos state governor has confirmed his assertion with his recent comment.

He wrote;

Tags from the story
babatunde fashola, Fani Kayode
0

You may also like

Bitcoin Will Come To Bad End – Warren Buffett Drops Bombshell

45 year old man arrested for impregnating 13 year old pupil

FRSC awards Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin with honourary title

Davido, Tboss

You Are A Low Budget Toke, Davido Slams For TBoss

Lady Narrates How She Got Her Boss in Bed

Generator fumes kill 3 persons in Edo State

12 of Nelson Mandela’s best quotes

FG Approves $1.5m Health Grant For Sokoto State

New medical experts deployed to Abuja IDPs camp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *