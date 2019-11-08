Fans Compose Anthem To Show Love, Support For Tacha

Big Brother Naija Housemate Tacha has won the hearts of her fans on every level as they have composed an anthem for themselves.

The disqualified housemate, who apparently has a loyal fan base, has also on many occasions expressed her love for her Titans.

The anthem which was arranged off the Nigerian National Anthem may just become adopted by the fans as their official anthem.

READ ALSO – Tacha’s Fans Plot To Hit 1M Instagram Followers Before Mercy

Information Nigeria also recalls that Tacha’s Titans had at some point arranged to get her more followers on her Instagram.

Taking their love and devotion a step further, they have written and arranged an anthem for themselves.

See Photos Here:

Listen To The Anthem Here: