Fans Gifts BBNaija Star, Thelma Mercedes Benz Car (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Thelma took to her Instagram page to confirm that she is now a proud owner of a brand new Benz.

She was awed when she saw her new ride which was attractively decorated with a red ribbon.

According to findings, fans of the BBNaija star presented her the Benz gift during her meet and greet session with well-wishers.

She took to her Instagram page some moments ago to share photos and videos of her new car gift.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Thelma
