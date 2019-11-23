Fans Gifts BBNaija Star, Thelma Mercedes Benz Car (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija reality show housemate, Thelma took to her Instagram page to confirm that she is now a proud owner of a brand new Benz.

She was awed when she saw her new ride which was attractively decorated with a red ribbon.

According to findings, fans of the BBNaija star presented her the Benz gift during her meet and greet session with well-wishers.

She took to her Instagram page some moments ago to share photos and videos of her new car gift.

