Fans Mob Burna Boy’s Girlfriend As She Lands In Nigeria (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fans mobbed popular Nigerian singer, Burna boy’s girlfriend and British rapper, Stefflon Don as she lands in Nigeria.

Stefflon Don
British rapper, Stefflon Don

People were seen screaming and scampering to take selfies with her at the airport.

She was so excited as she got warmth reception from her Nigerian fans and gifts at the airport.

Her security details were able to contain the mob action and hurriedly zoomed off in an SUV.

The international recording artiste, Stefflon Don will be performing in Lagos today, the 16th of November, 2019 in her first ever show in Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

0

