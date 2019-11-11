Fans React As Burna Boy Promises To Donate His Earnings From S’Africa Concert To Xenophobic Attack Victims

by Eyitemi Majeed
Burna Boy
Popular artiste, Burna Boy

Shortly after Nigerian singer, Burna Boy took to his official Twitter handle to announce that part of his earnings at the South Africa concert he is expected to headline in the next coming days would go to victims of xenophobic attacks, his fans have reacted.

Reacting via their twitter handles, they have all pointed out that the singer is really worthy of an African giant title.

What Burna Boy tweeted below:

What Nigerians are saying:

