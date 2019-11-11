Fans React As Burna Boy Promises To Donate His Earnings From S’Africa Concert To Xenophobic Attack Victims

Shortly after Nigerian singer, Burna Boy took to his official Twitter handle to announce that part of his earnings at the South Africa concert he is expected to headline in the next coming days would go to victims of xenophobic attacks, his fans have reacted.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Appreciates Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy Over His Music Career

Reacting via their twitter handles, they have all pointed out that the singer is really worthy of an African giant title.

What Burna Boy tweeted below:

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it’s bigger than all of us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fpBrk4O1VG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 9, 2019

What Nigerians are saying:

Defining the African Giant name every time. A great artist and overall, a great human. Well done, Burna. — Axis (@Iam_abdoolaxis) November 9, 2019

African Giant 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Richard Omo Ibo (@MeetTheRichard) November 9, 2019

My African giant u just rite — Ude (@Ude30108681) November 10, 2019

God bless you so much our African Giant ❤❤ — Chineze (Ex Mrs Walcott 😢 Ozil’s bae💖 (@Amchizzy) November 9, 2019