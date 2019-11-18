Fans Splash Numerous Gift Items On Mike Edwards (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
BBNaija's Mike
Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Mike Edwards

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike Edwards has been appreciated by his fans following a recent meet and greet he hosted.

The reality TV star received gift items from his fans at his meet and greet party which he held in Lekki, Lagos.

Man-Like-Mike the Cruisetopa president was accompanied by his wife, Perri Shakes to the venue of the event where his fans were excited to see him.

From the photos shared, the couple received a TV set, home theatre and some other items from their fans.

See Photos Here:
Mike Edwards’ Meet And Greet
The TV Set He Received
Mike Edwards
More Gift Items
Mike

 

Tags from the story
Mike Edwards, Perri Shakes
0

