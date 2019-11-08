Fans Storm Streets Of Port-Harcourt To Welcome BBNaija Star, Tacha (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Fans of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has taken to the streets of Port Harcourt to welcome the reality star home.

Tacha's Titans
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

The reality star who is from Rivers state and has declared herself as Port Harcourt’s first daughter is set to engage in a meet and greet session with her fans.

Also Read: BBNaija’s Tacha Reactivates Instagram Account; To Host Pool Party In Rivers

The reality star is also set to meet the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike on Saturday.  Ahead of the scheduled activities, her fans known as the “Titans” took to the street to celebrate her arrival.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
port harcourt, Tacha
0

You may also like

Sad !!! Flood kill 10 persons in Plateau

Customs Service Intercepts 140 Snakes And 600 Other Animals Coming Into Nigeria

Ex-Beauty Queen, Dabota Lawnson Drags Yvonne Jegede for Defending Regina Daniels

Arsenal’s New Kit for the 2017/18 Season Leaked Online

We will support Nigeria against Boko Haram – UN

President Buhari supports corruption – Fayose

Delta community closes down church after pastor and members "swept" out evil in the land

Nigerian Governor Mock Pastors Who Predicted He Would Lose Election

Read Kasope Ladipo-Ajai’s One-Of-A-Kind’s Journey From A Computer Scientist To A Renowned Pepper Seller

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye on trial for alleged bribery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *