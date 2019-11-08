Fans Storm Streets Of Port-Harcourt To Welcome BBNaija Star, Tacha (Video)

Fans of Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has taken to the streets of Port Harcourt to welcome the reality star home.
The reality star who is from Rivers state and has declared herself as Port Harcourt’s first daughter is set to engage in a meet and greet session with her fans.
Also Read: BBNaija’s Tacha Reactivates Instagram Account; To Host Pool Party In Rivers
The reality star is also set to meet the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike on Saturday. Ahead of the scheduled activities, her fans known as the “Titans” took to the street to celebrate her arrival.
Watch the video below:
On our way to d Airport rite nw even Airport no go contain us
Just jam my BOSS 4 d CONCERT to d airport
Hope my Job is safe🤔🤔? Hope am well sha? Who am I to think of my Job when d Queen is coming home? @adigun_tomilayo #TachaHypeManChallenge #TachaHomecoming #TachaStormsPH pic.twitter.com/FbMwlPR4kQ
— 🔱wizadult🔱 (@Amobi25412562) November 8, 2019