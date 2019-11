Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is sure not here to be bullied online.

Following her numerous social media posts flaunting her assets, the actress has over the months come under massive attacks from Nigerians, advising her to join the porn industry.

Reacting, Moyo said all the comments only feel like compliments to her.