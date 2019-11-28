Fashion Designer Who Was Kidnapped, Extorted By Police Finally Gets Justice

The fashion designer, Joseph Ejiro who was earlier reported to have been kidnapped and extorted by some policemen has finally gotten his deserved justice.

The Festac policemen were accused of “kidnap” and “extortion”, after they allegedly arrested a fashion designer for no reason and forced him to transfer money to them.

In a recent update, the men have been arrested and asked to refund the money back to the fashion designer

Joseph Ejiro, the victim took to Twitter two days ago to narrate a chilling encounter he allegedly had with the policemen in Festac who picked him up for no reason.

He also shared how they threatened to kill him and frame him with a crime, then forced him to transfer almost all the money in his account to them.

Giving an update to his followers, he tweeted the news and also hinted that he has fully been refunded.

