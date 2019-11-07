Fashola Is Now Ineffective In Power: Reno Omokri

Popular social media critic, Reno Omokri has taken another swipe at Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Reno queried the intelligence of the minister over his comment that roads in Nigeria are not as bad as they are portrayed.

In a new post, the popular critic expressed that the minister is now ineffective, as he is now giving excuses.

According to Reno, Fashola during his days as governor expressed that a serious government will fix power in 6 months, but has failed during his term in charge of power.

