Fashola Is Now Ineffective In Power: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media critic, Reno Omokri has taken another swipe at Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Reno Omokri
Nigerian author, Reno Omokri

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Reno queried the intelligence of the minister over his comment that roads in Nigeria are not as bad as they are portrayed.

Also Read: Nigerians Bash Fashola For Saying Nigerian Roads Are Not Bad

In a new post, the popular critic expressed that the minister is now ineffective, as he is now giving excuses.

According to Reno, Fashola during his days as governor expressed that a serious government will fix power in 6 months, but has failed during his term in charge of power.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
babatunde fashola, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

PDP member sets himself ablaze

IBB’s intervention allowed investigation against Emir of Kano suspended

Nigerian lady praises God after she survives an accident

2face Opens Up On Wearing His Wedding Ring

Take Bribe And Be Sacked, FRSC Warns Personnel

Judge fixes date for alleged kidnapper, Evans, trial

DSS arrests Five men in Katsina for allegedly kidnapping eight year-old boy

Two Nigerian Teenagers Jailed For 20 Years For Murder In The UK

Lai Mohammed speaks on Benue Killings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *