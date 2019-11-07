Fashola Is Shallow, Limited, Intellectually Dishonest, Overrated, Says Fani Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing is overrated and not too bright.
The former minister was reacting to a statement by Fashola that “Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed.
The former governor said, “The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad. ”
In a tweet on Thursday, Fani-Kayode described the minister as “shallow, limited, intellectually dishonest, overrated, loyal only to his own ambition and not too bright.”
He tweeted: I have always believed that Tunde is shallow, limited, intellectually dishonest, overrated, loyal only to his own ambition and not too bright. He also has a big chip on his shoulder. With these words he has proved it.
