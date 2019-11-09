Fashola’s Comment Is An Assault On Sensibility Of Nigerians: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that Babatunde Fashola, minister for works and housing, clearly has no respect for Nigerians for saying that the terrible states of roads in the country are just an exaggeration.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s spokesman, who made this known via a statement he released to the public, he further called for his immediate resignation as a result.

Full statement below:

The PDP holds that the minister’s comment must be premeditated and reflects the official position of the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, which has no regard for Nigerians and only thrives in propaganda and false claims to cover its failures in governance.

Every Nigerian knows that most of the major roads across the country are in a sorry state and that traveling on our roads has become traumatizing and one of the highest life-threatening experiences in our country for the last four years.

The comment by the failed minister of works is therefore highly provocative and capable of invoking the anger of Nigerians because it shows that either he has not been going through our roads and as such not in touch with reality or he has exposed himself as falsehearted official.

Our party is however not surprised at such comment from the minister because the Buhari administration, in which he serves, thrives only in propaganda, blame game, excuses and false performance claims because it has nothing to offer.

The minister’s reprehensible claim is, therefore, a clear pointer that Nigerians should not expect any intervention on roads under the Buhari administration.

This is the same minister who boasted that any responsible government should fix power within six months, only for the Buhari administration, with him as minister supervising power, to turn around and wrecked the gains achieved by previous administrations.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that such leadership failures characterized by reckless statements are always characteristic of governments that did not derive from the mandate of the people at the polls and therefore believe that it is not answerable to them.