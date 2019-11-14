Female Naira Marley Emerges Online, Goes Viral

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

A young Nigerian girl is currently trending on social media after her photo surfaced online.

The young lady looks like viral sensation, Naira Marley and has since been dubbed Female Naira Marley.

Read Also: If You Are Looking For My Downfall, You Will Not Progress In Life – Naira Marley

The photo also showed the young lady rocking the SOAPY crooner’s signature hairstyle.

Naira Marley, on his part, has been in the news for weeks now.

From getting arrested by the EFCC for online fraud-related charges to saying having a big butt is better than having a master’s degree.

Tags from the story
Naira Marley
0

You may also like

‘You look too intellectual to sound so illiterate’ – Dele Momodu fires troll

Couple arrested for selling 4-month-old Baby for ₦400,000

Parents warned against children’s hawking during holidays

Breaking!!!! Gowon slumps at funeral

The Video Of Buhari’s Departure From UK Is Fake – SaharaReporters claims

Popular Pastor spends over N4.3 Billion on New Mansions, Shows off Luxury Cars (Photos)

Truck drivers protest the death of another driver

Why don’t you step down for Buhari, if its about seniority, Lamido fires Atiku – Nigerians react

corruption is a mental illness and only Buhari’s reelection can cure it – Keyamo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *