Femi Otedola Donates N5M At His Daughter’s Foundation In Abuja

by Michael Isaac
Femi Otedola
Billionaire Femi Otedola

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola has donated five-million Naira to charity in the nation’s capital Abuja.

The billionaire entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of GereguPower Plc, donated N5 billion to Save ‘The Children Charity’ to support its intervention in the North-East Region of Nigeria.

This is arguably the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history.

Otedola made the donation this evening (November 10, 2019) at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom-based charity which is the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after UNICEF.

READ ALSO – ‘Broda Shaggi Is Your New Husband’ Femi Otedola Tells DJ Cuppy (VIDEO)

Cuppy Foundation is the non-profit organisation founded by his daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy).

See Post Here:

Femi Otedola
Otedola Donates To Charity

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
femi otedola
0

You may also like

President Buhari waving from aircraft door

President Buhari arrives Jordan for Aqaba Retreat

Notorious gunrunner arrested with 46 guns in Niger State

Nigerians need to united in the present state of the country

Six ‘Yahoo’ Boys Arrested By EFCC At Their Hideouts In Abuja

Six ‘Yahoo’ Boys Arrested By EFCC At Their Hideouts In Abuja

Mount Everest ready to host the highest party on earth

Naira Marley

Lady Passionately Pleads With Naira Marley For Sex (VIDEO)

Founder of Playboy, Hugh Hefner has been confirmed dead

Nigerian teacher arraigned for Defiling schoolgirl in UK

“Pay me my money!” Bayelsa State Lawmaker in Shouting Match With His Speaker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *