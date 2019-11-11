Femi Otedola Donates N5M At His Daughter’s Foundation In Abuja

Nigerian Billionaire Femi Otedola has donated five-million Naira to charity in the nation’s capital Abuja.

The billionaire entrepreneur and Executive Chairman of GereguPower Plc, donated N5 billion to Save ‘The Children Charity’ to support its intervention in the North-East Region of Nigeria.

This is arguably the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history.

Otedola made the donation this evening (November 10, 2019) at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation to raise funds for Save the Children, the 100-year United Kingdom-based charity which is the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after UNICEF.

Cuppy Foundation is the non-profit organisation founded by his daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola (aka DJ Cuppy).

