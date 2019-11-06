FG’s Plan To Regulate Social Media Ploy To Stifle Freedom Of Speech: Shehu Sani

by Verity Awala
Shehu Sani
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Senator Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, Senator who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th national assembly has described the attempts by the federal government to regulate social media as a ploy to stifle freedom of speech.

The former lawmaker was reacting to recent comments by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed that the Nigeria government must act now to control social media.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sani said there was more to the plans to regulate social media than the government is exposing.

He tweeted: “The efforts to regulate social media is not primarily about checkmating fake news, hate speeches or defamation, but majorly about stifling freedom of speech and expression and the right to question power & hold it to account.”

