First Photos From Davido’s 27th Birthday Bash

by Eyitemi Majeed
Photos from Davido's 27th birthday bash
Photos from Davido’s 27th birthday bash

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido‘ recently turned 27 on 21st, November. The singer’s partner, Chioma, threw a surprise birthday bash for him.

The birthday bash had just friends, families and close relations in attendance.

The singer and partner recently welcomed their first child together, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with the duo expected to make their union formal in 2020.

Read Also: Video: Davido Gifts Zlatan Ibile $40K Worth Of Jewelry, Declares Him Hottest Artiste In Africa

Although a definite date has not been given to the public as regards when the union would hold, the duo has been an item ever since.

More photo’s below:

Davido's birthday
Davido’s birthday
Photos from Davido's birthday
Photos from Davido’s birthday
Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Omawumi Begs Her Fans For Assistance, Many Fans Oblige (Photos)

Ali Baba Drop Tips On How To Make It In Showbiz In Nigeria

Update! Police Reveals Why They Arrested Singer Praiz In Lagos

I Quit Politics Because Of My Mother – Julius Agwu

Why Mercy Aigbe Is In Danger Of Becoming The Worst Thing To Happen To Her Daughter

Mayorkun Slams A Cross dresser Who Trolled His Dad For Liking Romangoddes Picture

Actress Amanda Ebeye doesn’t mind being called prostitute

Nigerian Lady Hospitalized After BVN Fraudsters Cleared Her Life Savings

Floyd Mayweather Buys Amazing $26million dollars Mansion In Beverly Hills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *