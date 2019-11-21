First Photos From Davido’s 27th Birthday Bash

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as ‘Davido‘ recently turned 27 on 21st, November. The singer’s partner, Chioma, threw a surprise birthday bash for him.

The birthday bash had just friends, families and close relations in attendance.

The singer and partner recently welcomed their first child together, Ifeanyi Adeleke, with the duo expected to make their union formal in 2020.

Although a definite date has not been given to the public as regards when the union would hold, the duo has been an item ever since.

More photo’s below: