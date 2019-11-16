First Video Of Bambam On Her wedding Day

The first video of Bam Bam getting ready to walk down the aisle is heating up the internet and yes, she looks every inch beautiful.

The former reality TV star, is set to walk down the aisle with her man fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Teddy A in Dubai.

Read Also: Former BBNaija House Mate, Bam Bam, Causes Major Stir On Social Media As She Shares Sexy Picture Of Her Self – Tunde Ednut Confesses To Zooming The Picture To See If She Wore Panties (Picture)

A glimpse of her dress was also shown in the video as Bam Bam got ready to tie the knot with her man.

Watch the video below;