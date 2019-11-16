First Video Of Bambam On Her wedding Day

by Temitope Alabi
Bam Bam
Bam Bam

The first video of Bam Bam getting ready to walk down the aisle is heating up the internet and yes, she looks every inch beautiful.

The former reality TV star, is set to walk down the aisle with her man fellow ex-BBNaija housemate Teddy A in Dubai.

Read Also: Former BBNaija House Mate, Bam Bam, Causes Major Stir On Social Media As She Shares Sexy Picture Of Her Self – Tunde Ednut Confesses To Zooming The Picture To See If She Wore Panties (Picture)

A glimpse of her dress was also shown in the video as Bam Bam got ready to tie the knot with her man.

Watch the video below;

Tags from the story
Bam Bam, Dubai, Tedy A
0

You may also like

Fans Boo Kanye West As He Cuts Concert Short

Actor and Movie Producer, Afeez Owo marks birthday in an adorable way (photos)

Meet 10 Nollywood Actresses Playing The Role Of Father For Their Children

Mercy Johnson: “I Can’t Wear Skimpy Dresses Again”

Uche Maduagwu defends Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, says “Churchill cannot lay a finger on a woman”

‘I Don’t Care About Showing Off On Social Media’ – Reekado Banks

Omotola’s Second Son Is Excited Over Birthday Messages From Man City Striker, Sergio Aguero

P-Square Sub? Banky W Says ‘Can Everybody Just Stop Fighting & Go Get A Dog’

Shocking Photos Of Tonto Dike Without Hair And Make Up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *