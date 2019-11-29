Focus On Poverty, Unemployment Not Social Media: CAN Tells Lawmakers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the national assembly to focus on more pressing Nigerian issues like poverty, bad roads, unemployment and leave the social media and hate speech bills.

Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, said this in a statement by Samuel Kwamkur, the national director, legal and public affairs of the association, in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, both bills have generated fear among Nigerians, and bad wind that will bring no one any good.

He said, “These two bills have generated so much misgivings and criticisms that they have led to uncommon tension and fears among Nigeria’s Citizens. This is doing no good to the fears and apprehension of the citizens already on ground as a result of insecurity, deplorable infrastructural amenities and the general welfare of the people. ”

Read Also: ‘Death Penalty Will Be Amended’, Says Sponsor Of Hate Speech Bill

“Having looked at all sides to the debate, CAN is calling on the National Assembly, particularly the President of the Senate and all distinguished Senators to discountenance the two bills and put off completely any contemplation to pass them into Acts of the National Assembly as sincere lovers of the nation.

“The bills, in the general view of majority of Nigerians, and in ours too, appear to separately seek to gag Nigeria’s citizens from speaking out freely, but responsibly on matters that affect their lives in all spheres. This, to us, is an ill wind that will blow nobody any good.”

“The Penal Code, Criminal Code, Cyber Crime Act and other legal provisions on crimes that deal with hate speeches, defamation, libel and similar offences are clear and strong enough,” he said.

“In this wise, we desire that governments at all levels and indeed members of the National Assembly pay greater attention to the issues of insecurity, economic hardship, poverty, bad roads, poor education and the dearth of infrastructure.

“We, therefore, call on our governments to respect the sanctity of the Nigerian Constitution and other extant laws and provide for all Nigerians a better nation to live in.”