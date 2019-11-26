Forget Religion, If Your Husband Is Abusive, Leave – Tonto Dikeh

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to advise women in abusive relationships to leave and save their lives.

According to the mom of one, women need to forget what tradition and religion say about domestic violence and leave when their partners abuse them.

In her words;

Dear African woman,

Marriage is not supposed to be a bed of thorns, if your partner keeps abusing you, disrespecting you, and causing you pain, you have to prioritize self-care and leave.
The society and the government have refused to protect womanhood, our rights have the bottom of the pot; we are constantly shooed, and intimidated into silence but today I tell you to leave.

It’s no longer love when you have to cry everyday. It’s no longer love when your matrimonial home is now a boxing ring. It’s no longer love when you are used as a punching bag. Staying married must not require staying in pain, and wallowing in regret.

Read Also: Anytime You Have Sex With Somebody, Your Soul Ties With Theirs: Tonto Dikeh

Leave today! Forget what religion and tradition say. You’re worth more than your marital status! What matters is your peace and joy and sanity!

It’s been international women’s day against violence, and I’m encouraging you to leave that toxic relationship, leave that violent marriage, speak up and live again.- KING TONTO
#INTERNATIONALDAYTOENDVOILENCEAGAINSTWOMEN#SURVIVOR#ORANGETHEWORLD#THETONTODIKEHFOUNDATION

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh
Tags from the story
domestic violence, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

IQ Tests Measure Motivation – Not Just Intelligence

Lagos State Makes The Cut As One Of The World’s Most Innovative Cities

Regina Daniels

Why I Was Initiated Into Aniocha Women’s Cult – Regina Daniels

[Video]:''Maybe Na The Thing Wey He Dey Smoke Dey Worry Im Head'' - Daddy Showkey Says As He Appeal To EFCC To Free Nairamarley

Daddy Showkey Speaks Against Butt Implant

15 Adorable Photos Of Adanna Ohakim and Her Family

How To Ensure You Don’t Regret Your Decision To Get Married

Plateau Pub Shooting: Death Toll Rise To 10

Mood Medicine: 3 Unexpected Foods That Can Enhance Your Mood

Vanessa Kingori MBE is coming to the 2017 GTBank Fashion Weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *