Forget Religion, If Your Husband Is Abusive, Leave – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to advise women in abusive relationships to leave and save their lives.

According to the mom of one, women need to forget what tradition and religion say about domestic violence and leave when their partners abuse them.

In her words;

Dear African woman,

Marriage is not supposed to be a bed of thorns, if your partner keeps abusing you, disrespecting you, and causing you pain, you have to prioritize self-care and leave.

The society and the government have refused to protect womanhood, our rights have the bottom of the pot; we are constantly shooed, and intimidated into silence but today I tell you to leave.

It’s no longer love when you have to cry everyday. It’s no longer love when your matrimonial home is now a boxing ring. It’s no longer love when you are used as a punching bag. Staying married must not require staying in pain, and wallowing in regret.

Leave today! Forget what religion and tradition say. You’re worth more than your marital status! What matters is your peace and joy and sanity!

It’s been international women’s day against violence, and I’m encouraging you to leave that toxic relationship, leave that violent marriage, speak up and live again.- KING TONTO

#INTERNATIONALDAYTOENDVOILENCEAGAINSTWOMEN#SURVIVOR#ORANGETHEWORLD#THETONTODIKEHFOUNDATION