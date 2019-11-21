Former England Manager Charged With Not Wanting To Sign A Nigerian Player Because He’s ‘Black’

Mark Sampson, former England Women coach, has been charged with racial discrimination after allegedly declining to the signing of an unnamed Nigerian player because his skin colour is black.

According to reports, this was said to have happened during his days as the caretaker manager of Stevenage.

Also, the Nigerian in question was said to have been a center half and the incident happened on transfer deadline day when the club was considering bringing in the player.

However, he has since debunked the allegation saying that: ”The allegation is untrue and there are four independent witnesses who can confirm that’s the case.’

The charge against him was made known in a statement which was made public by th English FA which read:

‘It is alleged that a comment made by the Stevenage FC caretaker manager breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

‘It is further alleged that the comment also constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it referenced ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.

‘He has until 6 December 2019 to provide a response to the charge.’