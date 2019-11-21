Former Lawmaker, Ben Bruce Celebrates Burna Boy On Grammy Nomination

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has taken to his social media page to celebrate Nigerian singer, Burna Boy on his Grammy Award nomination.
Recall that yestetday, the Nigerian singer was nominated in the Best World Album category for his trending album, African Giant.
Also Read: Nigerians React As Buhari’s Aide Congratulates Burna Boy On His Grammy Nomination
This nomination has got the Nigerian social media space buzzing since it has been revealed.
Joining the team of well wishers, former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce expressed his pride in the feat the singer has taken Nigerian music industry.
See his post below:
In June this year, I was in Los Angeles to watch you accept your award for Best International Act. You made us proud, and the best part is, you’re about to do it again – at the Grammys!!! Nigerians and I are very proud of you @burnaboy. Keep soaring! #GRAMMYs #AfricanGiant
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) November 21, 2019