Former Lawmaker, Ben Bruce Celebrates Burna Boy On Grammy Nomination

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Nigerian lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce has taken to his social media page to celebrate Nigerian singer, Burna Boy on his Grammy Award nomination.

Burna Boys
Grammy Nominated Artiste Burna Boy

Recall that yestetday, the Nigerian singer was nominated in the Best World Album category for his trending album, African Giant.

This nomination has got the Nigerian social media space buzzing since it has been revealed.

Joining the team of well wishers, former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce expressed his pride in the feat the singer has taken Nigerian music industry.

See his post below:

