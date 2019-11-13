Four Boys Abscond After Taking Turns To Rape A Girl (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
The boys while raping the girl
The boys while raping the girl

The video of four boys who took out their turns to rape a girl is currently trending on social media.

While it remains unknown how the video was recorded and made public, a guy was seen narrating how evil it is for the guys to have committed the crime.

They are also said to have taken to their heels after committing the crime.

In the video, the lady was seen struggling with the guys as they force their ways into her.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4zCvCDJejA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

