Four Men Arrested For Gang Raping, Blackmailing Lady In Anambra

Four men have been arrested in Anambra state for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl.

The Anambra State Police command arrested Collins Okpala, Nwachukwu Chimanya, Kenechukwu Anyasi, and Pascal Ogbuagu, aged 25, 20, 23, and 22 years, respectively.

The suspects had earlier abducted a 21-year-old lady, robbed her of her belongings and equally, gang-raped her severally.

Furthermore, the suspects made a pornographic video clip of the rape incident and used the video to blackmail the victim to the tune of one million naira.

Confessing to the crime, the police recovered the video clip from their phones and registered it as an exhibit to the crime.

The police spokesperson also hinted that they will soon be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.