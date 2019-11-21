Four Men Arrested For Gang Raping, Blackmailing Lady In Anambra

by Michael Isaac
Four men Gang Rape Lady
The Suspects

Four men have been arrested in Anambra state for allegedly raping and blackmailing a girl.

The Anambra State Police command arrested Collins Okpala, Nwachukwu Chimanya, Kenechukwu Anyasi, and Pascal Ogbuagu, aged 25, 20, 23, and 22 years, respectively.

The suspects had earlier abducted a 21-year-old lady, robbed her of her belongings and equally, gang-raped her severally.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Gay Man Cries Out After He Was Gang-Raped By Male Clients

Furthermore, the suspects made a pornographic video clip of the rape incident and used the video to blackmail the victim to the tune of one million naira.

Confessing to the crime, the police recovered the video clip from their phones and registered it as an exhibit to the crime.

The police spokesperson also hinted that they will soon be charged to court for prosecution as soon as investigation is concluded.

Tags from the story
anambra, Rape
1

You may also like

14-Year-Old Nigerian Launches Social Networking Website

Delta Group Advises Buhari To Be Wary Of Edwin Clark

Ex-Governor Of Lagos, Michael Otedola Dies At 88

NSCDC Deploys 120,000 Personnel For Oct. 1st Celebrations

Ogun LP Senatorial Candidate Dies Of ‘Stiff Neck’

I’m A Member Of Islamic Shurah Council, Not Boko Haram, Kabiru Sokoto Tells Court

Constitution Review: Stakeholders Call for the Dissolution of Kogi State

Boko Haram: December Deadline Should Be Reviewed – CCC

Ondo Assembly Impeach Speaker, Deputy Over Alleged N15m Fraud

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *