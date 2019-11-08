Frank Lampard Wins Premier League Coach Of The Month

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea football club coach, Frank Lampard has been awarded the best coach for the month of October.

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

The Chelsea legend led the blues to three straight victories in the month of October,  scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Also Read: Chelsea Move To Third Following Victory Over Watford

Chelsea had a perfect record in October with wins over Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley.

The Blues started the month with a 4-1 victory away to Southampton before a 1-0 home win against Newcastle and ended the month with a 4-2 win at Burnley.

Lampard’s next match is the visit of Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tags from the story
chelsea, Frank Lampard
0

You may also like

Man Utd Loan Zaha Back to Palace

Boxing: Undefeated Nigerian Boxer Kayode Power To Fight Kisner May 29

Young Chinese Golfer, Tianlang Guan was Penalised for Slow Play, Day Two, at The Masters.

See 11 top footballers who officially got wedded within the first half of 2017

Van Persie Just Can’t Stop Celebrating; He Even Took the Premier League Trophy To His Homeland.

Aubameyang Named New Arsenal Captain

Danny Welbeck still keen to leave Manchester United

Chelsea Boss Mourinho Treatment Of Team Doctor To Be Discussed By Fifa

Robben Extends Bayern Stay Until 2017

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *