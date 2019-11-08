Frank Lampard Wins Premier League Coach Of The Month

Chelsea football club coach, Frank Lampard has been awarded the best coach for the month of October.

The Chelsea legend led the blues to three straight victories in the month of October, scoring nine goals and conceding three.

Chelsea had a perfect record in October with wins over Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley.

The Blues started the month with a 4-1 victory away to Southampton before a 1-0 home win against Newcastle and ended the month with a 4-2 win at Burnley.

Lampard’s next match is the visit of Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.