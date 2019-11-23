Fraud Allegations: “I Stand With Allen Onyema” — Kcee

Following reports that the Chairman of Air Peace, Onyema Allen, has been accused of bank and money laundering by the United State Justice Department, Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo known popularly as Kcee says he stands with the billionaire businessman.

Onyema had earned the love and respect of many Nigerians after he airlifted free of charge, Nigerians stranded in South Africa during the xenophobic attacks on African immigrants in the country.

However, on Friday, reports by the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia that Onyema was involved in money laundering “for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes, ” had come as a huge shock.

Read Also: “Stay Happy And Hardwork” — Kcee Flaunts Straps Of Foreign Currencies (Photo)

The US Department of Justice in the statement also charged Onyema’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

Onyema has however denied any involvement in fraud, saying they “are false and are in no way in line with my character as a person and as a business man.”

In a reaction to the allegations, Kcee in a tweet on Saturday morning, said he stands with the aviation company owner until he is proven guilty.