French Montana Hospitalized After Eating Contaminated Food In Africa

Reports surfaced some hours ago that rapper French Montana was hospitalized on Thursday after experiencing severe stomach pains, nausea, and an increased heart rate.

The 35-year-old American-Moroccan rapper had to be rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles hospital, where he has been placed on admission and is undergoing treatment that includes IV fluids.

On whta led to his hospitalization, sources close to the rapper revealed he has been traveling for the last few weeks to the Middle East and Europe and believe this was caused from being exposed to contaminated food following his recent visit to his birth country, Morocco.