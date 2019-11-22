Friendship Without Mutual Respect Is A Scam: Tonto Dikeh

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to address a core about issue about friendship.

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

The actress who has been involved in several controversies in the past few days, expressed that friendship is a scam when there is no mutual respect.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh Clears The Air, Says ‘Linda Ikeji Is Not My Friend’

This message is believed to be directed at former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson. Recall that the two celebrities unfollowed each other on Instagram yesterday.

In a follow-up post, the actress expressed that people who don’t value her deserves to lose her.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto’s post
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto’s post
Tags from the story
Dabota Lawson, tonto dikeh
