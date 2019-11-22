Friendship Without Mutual Respect Is A Scam: Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to address a core about issue about friendship.

The actress who has been involved in several controversies in the past few days, expressed that friendship is a scam when there is no mutual respect.

This message is believed to be directed at former beauty queen, Dabota Lawson. Recall that the two celebrities unfollowed each other on Instagram yesterday.

In a follow-up post, the actress expressed that people who don’t value her deserves to lose her.

See her post below: