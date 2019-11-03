FRSC Disowns ‘Chip Whip’ Number Plate; Orders Investigation

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has distanced itself from the viral “Chip Whip” number plate of the Kano State assembly customized car.

This mistake has led to mockery and backlash on FRSC from Nigerians across social media.

Reacting, in a statement issued on Sunday, Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, said the number plate “did not originate from any of the FRSC number plate production centres, neither was it issued by the Corps”.