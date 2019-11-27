‘Frustrated’ Police Officer Kills Self In Imo

A police Sergeant identified as Paul Joseph has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

The deceased police officer shown as attached to Access Bank branch at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of Imo State, said to be due to be promoted to the rank of inspector.

Joseph reportedly shot and killed himself on Wednesday over alleged frustrations of life.

Sources in the bank said that, the incident happened around 7.00 am when the bank staff were resuming work and were thrown into confusion when they heard gunshot from the security house at the gate.

It was later found that the policeman had killed himself while his colleague had gone to buy food outside.

Police officers within the area explain that Joseph, who is said to hail from Taraba State, had in the last two weeks voiced frustrations over life and had been telling family and friends that he wanted to end his life and go to heaven.

“Last week, we were all here when he called his wife around 4.00 am in the morning and told her that he was tired of his life. In that call, he said it would be better for him to die and go to heaven, ” a source told The Nation.

“His wife, I learned, called one of his friends as well as a senior police officer and complained to them about the call from Joseph. But, I think they didn’t take her complaints seriously because her husband was about being promoted and had no reason to kill himself.

“But it was yesterday being Tuesday that we noticed that he was serious about what he was saying when we were drinking at the bar and he said he would kill himself.

“The strange thing was that he didn’t quite say what his problem was. He was only saying he was tired of this life”.

His corpse, it was gathered, was ordered for evacuation by the police officer in charge of Ahiara Police Division to be deposited in the morgue.