FUNAAB Expels Student Activist For Calling Out School Management

by Olayemi Oladotun

A former student of the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has revealed that the school management has suspended him for calling out the vice chancellor.

FUNAAB
FUNAAB

The student activist expressed that he never criticised the Vice Chancellor as believed by members of the Senate who expelled.

The student revealed that he only called out the school management to take action over the insecurity and incessant police harassment of students of the institution.

Read post below:

Student activist
Student activist’s post
Student activist
Student activist’s post
Student activist
Student activist’s post
Student activist
Student activist’s post
FUNAAB
Expulsion letter
