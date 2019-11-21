Fundamental Problems Of Nigeria Can Not Be Solved By Political Parties: Fani Kayode

by Eyitemi Majeed
Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that the fundamental problems of Nigeria can not be solved by political parties.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he explained that the problems can only be solved through the self-determination of the various ethnic groups living in the country.

Read Also: Fani Kayode Reacts As Biodun Fatoyinbo Wins In Court

He wrote:

“The bitter truth is that the fundamental problems of Nigeria cannot be solved by political parties and can only be solved through the self-determination of the various ethnic nationalities that cohabit in what is essentially an accursed and doomed union of bondage and servitude.”

