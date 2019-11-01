Funke Akindele Becomes Brand Ambassador For Waw Detergent

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Funke Akindele started the month a great way.

The mom of two just bagged an endorsement deal with Waw Nigeria.

Funke, who is married to rapper and actor, JJC Skillz, has since taken to her IG page to announce the new deal whilst wishing her followers a happy new month.

Sharing a photo she wrote;

#wawambassador #wawdetergent #wawbarsoap #friendstofabrics #happynewmonthguys✌️ Cc: @wawnigeria

Big congratulations to the actress.

See the post below;

Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

 

