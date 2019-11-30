Funke Akindele Celebrates Lotachukwu As She Turns 30

by Eyitemi Majeed
Lotachukwu, Kiki of Jenifa's Diary
Nollywood actress, Lotachukwu, popular known as Kiki is currently in a celebratory mood after attaining 30 years of age.

Actress Funke Akidele, the lead actor of Jenifa’s diary(the popular TV series), then took to her Instagram page to celebrate the birthday girl.

Funke in her message asked God to continue opening doors of favours for the celebrant whom she described as her baby.

She wrote:

“Lota!!!!!! You don turn big geh o!!! My baby ❤️❤️❤️ happy birthday darling. May doors of favor continue to open unto you. @thelotachukwu”

