FUTA: Assaulted Female Student Left With Swollen Face

Photos of the FUTA student Bolu, who was ganged up on and assaulted by her fellow students have surfaced online and she does not look so good.

Bolu, a 100 Level Ecotourism and Wildlife Management student was left with a swollen face after she was beaten by 5 senior students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

A viral video showing the students beating Bolu up, surfaced online generating major outrage online and causing many to ask that the bullies be arrested and punished.

The bullies involved have since been arrested and the management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has suspended them indefinitely.