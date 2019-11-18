FUTA: Assaulted Female Student Left With Swollen Face

by Temitope Alabi
FUTA Student
FUTA Student

Photos of the FUTA student Bolu, who was ganged up on and assaulted by her fellow students have surfaced online and she does not look so good.

Bolu, a 100 Level Ecotourism and Wildlife Management student was left with a swollen face after she was beaten by 5 senior students of the  Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA).

Read Also: Video Of FUTA Students Arrested For Gang Beating 100L Female Student

A viral video showing the students beating Bolu up, surfaced online generating major outrage online and causing many to ask that the bullies be arrested and punished.

The bullies involved have since been arrested and the management of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has suspended them indefinitely.

Tags from the story
FUTA
0

You may also like

2 church members gang raped a teenage church girl

13 suspected persons arrested in Nasarawa for alleged crimes

Davido Reveals Why He Does Not Want His Father’s Wealth

Workers rejects Chris Ngige’s representative

Tacha

Nigerians Reacts As Tacha Spells Port Harcourt, Daughter Wrongly

Godfatherism: Elrufai throws stones at Tinubu right in Lagos

[Photos]: Two People El-Rufai Has Knelt Down For When He Needed Them And Insulted Them After

Christian Obodo, Super Eagles midfielder Kidnapped

Unknown Gunmen kidnap Hit fm CEO

Bus driver dies on the spot as truck inventorying tomatoes collapses on his vehicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *