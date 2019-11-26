FUTA Expels Six Students Over Assault

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has expelled six students for assaulting a fellow student.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Adegbenro Adebanjo, deputy director of corporate communications of the institution.

Adegbenro noted that the expulsion was recommended by an investigative panel which probed the assault incident which happened on November 16.

“The Expelled students are : 1. Popoola Olaniyi Agboola IDD/ (300L) 2. Oluwadare Faith Tobiloba FST ( 200L) 3. Nandi Yohanna Jessica IPE/ ( 200L) 4. Ajuwon Tolani Emmanuella FAT/ (100L) 5. Emmanuel Funmilayo Taiwo FAT/ (100L)and 6. Also Olabimpe Cecilia CSP/ (100 L),” he said.

“The expulsion is in line with the position of Page 48 of the 2019/2020 Students Handbook which prescribes expulsion from the University for Students who engage in, ” Physical assault or battery on another student outside the university premises”.

“As a consequence of their expulsion, their studentship of FUTA ceases forthwith with all its rights and privileges.

Adegbenro said the punishment meted out to the affected students is not to pander to the public outcry which followed the act, but that it is in line with the rules and regulations of the university which all students signed to.

A viral video had emerged on social media last week, of some students brutally assaulting a fellow student in her room in an off-campus hostel in the school — parking public outrage.