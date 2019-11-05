FUTA Students Kill Huge Python During Night Class (Video)

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure on Monday killed a huge python in a classroom at night

The python was said to have been found there in a classroom as students came in to read for the night.

Taking to social media, the students shared the photo of the python which they have killed.

One of the students narrated on his WhatsApp story update that it wasn’t the first time a thing like this would be happening in the school.

Others just took a photo of the snake and shared on their Instagram.

See The Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: