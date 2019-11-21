Gambling Addict Beats Up Pastor During Deliverance Session

A video is currently circulating on social media capturing the hilarious moment a pastor was beaten blue-black while conducting a deliverance session on a betting addict.

In the video, the pastor started by casting out all the spirit of gambling, womanizing and social vices out of the addict.

Trouble, however, started when the pastor immersed his head in the river where the deliverance was taking place and the addict felt his life was threatened.

The addict then turns at him with a series of punches, asking him if the money he uses in playing gamble is his.

