Ganduje Launches Free School Feeding For Primary School Pupils

by Olayemi Oladotun

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched the state government free feeding programme, covering about 6,800 public primary schools across the state.

Governor Ganduje
Kano State Governor Ganduje

According to reports, the programme is a critical component of the administration’s free and compulsory education policy which targets inclusiveness for vulnerable children, girl child education and integration of Qur’anic education schools into mainstream formal education.

Also Read: Mixed Reactions Trail Ganduje’s Birthday Message To Kwankwaso

In the pictures below, the governor can be seen feeding alongside the pupils;

Abdullahi Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje and his colleagues
Abdullahi Ganduje
Abdullahi Ganduje and primary school students
Tags from the story
Abdullahi Ganduje, kano
0

You may also like

Jonathan Mourns Hamman Misau, Urges Confab Delegates To Honour Deceased’s Memory

What Nigerians Are Saying After Tinubu dines with Buhari at Aso Rock

“You lack the courage required to confront the pockets of political despots” APC Replies Former National Chairman, Oyegun

We’ll Resist Attempts To Undermine Ekweremadu As Deputy Senate President – S/East NASS Caucus Vow

Minister Rejects Kwara Polls As Saraki Wins Senatorial Re-election

Gombe Attack: APC’s Allegation Baseless And Stupid – Presidency

‘Why Diezani Must Step Aside For Forensic Audit Of NNPC’

President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar

I have always defeated PDP in every election – Buhari boasts

Why We Suspended Rochas Okorocha By APGA Nat’l Chairman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *