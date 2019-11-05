Ganduje Launches Free School Feeding For Primary School Pupils

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has launched the state government free feeding programme, covering about 6,800 public primary schools across the state.

According to reports, the programme is a critical component of the administration’s free and compulsory education policy which targets inclusiveness for vulnerable children, girl child education and integration of Qur’anic education schools into mainstream formal education.

In the pictures below, the governor can be seen feeding alongside the pupils;