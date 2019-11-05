Gay Activist, Bisi Alimi, Husband Celebrate Their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian Gay rights advocate, Bisi Alimi and his husband, Anthony Davis are today celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Bisi has since taken to social media to share a beautiful photo of them on a date and penned a sweet message alongside.

‘Three years we said: “I Do”. If I have to do it again I will do it with you. I am happy to have you in my life @ajd_3030 and words can’t express the joy you bring. Here is to the next three years and more.’

Big congratulations to the couple.