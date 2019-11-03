Gedoni Celebrates Khafi With Flowers As She Clocks 30 (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gedoni is celebrating his fellow housemate Khafi as she turns thirty today.

The two housemates who were both housemates at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Edition’ 2019, sparked a lot of dating rumors following their time at the house.

As Khafi turns thirty today, the young man has taken to his Instagram to write a beautifully composed message to Khafi as he celebrates her.

Also, he has sent out flowers to celebrate her on her special day.

See His Post Here:

Watch The Video Here: