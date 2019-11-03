Gedoni Celebrates Khafi With Flowers As She Clocks 30 (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gedoni is celebrating his fellow housemate Khafi as she turns thirty today.
The two housemates who were both housemates at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem Edition’ 2019, sparked a lot of dating rumors following their time at the house.
As Khafi turns thirty today, the young man has taken to his Instagram to write a beautifully composed message to Khafi as he celebrates her.
Also, he has sent out flowers to celebrate her on her special day.
The best gifts in life are those we find in unexpected places, when we aren't looking. It was no mistake when the Bible described humans as "treasures in earthen vessels", because I've found one in you – Precious, valuable, lovable and with a heart so pure. Your innocence is beautiful, your smile brightens my world and your entire personality? Simply delightful. I went into BBNaija for something I thought I wanted, and came out with someone I needed (a partner, a support system, a friend, a sister; everything I didn't even know I needed). On this special day; I just want to say I love you dearly @acupofkhafi and I cherish what we share. Love you longggggggggggg 🥰🥰🥰 @acupofkhafi