Gedoni Celebrates Khafi With Flowers As She Clocks 30 (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Gedoni And Khafi
Gedoni

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gedoni is celebrating his fellow housemate Khafi as she turns thirty today.

The two housemates who were both housemates at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper  Dem Edition’ 2019, sparked a lot of dating rumors following their time at the house.

As Khafi turns thirty today, the young man has taken to his Instagram to write a beautifully composed message to Khafi as he celebrates her.

Also, he has sent out flowers to celebrate her on her special day.

See His Post Here:

Gedoni and Khafi
Gedoni’s post

Watch The Video Here:

