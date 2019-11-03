Gedoni Showers Encomium On Khafi As She Turns 30

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his love interest, and fellow reality star, Khafi, as she turns 30 on Sunday.

The reality stars began their romantic relationship during their time on the reality TV show.

In celebration of her birthday, Gedoni penned an emotional message to the celebrant.

Read his birthday message below: