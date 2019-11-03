Gedoni Showers Encomium On Khafi As She Turns 30

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his love interest, and fellow reality star, Khafi, as she turns 30 on Sunday.
The reality stars began their romantic relationship during their time on the reality TV show.
In celebration of her birthday, Gedoni penned an emotional message to the celebrant.
Read his birthday message below:
View this post on Instagram
The best gifts in life are those we find in unexpected places, when we aren't looking. It was no mistake when the Bible described humans as "treasures in earthen vessels", because I've found one in you – Precious, valuable, lovable and with a heart so pure. Your innocence is beautiful, your smile brightens my world and your entire personality? Simply delightful. I went into BBNaija for something I thought I wanted, and came out with someone I needed (a partner, a support system, a friend, a sister; everything I didn't even know I needed). On this special day; I just want to say I love you dearly @acupofkhafi and I cherish what we share. Love you longggggggggggg 🥰🥰🥰 @acupofkhafi