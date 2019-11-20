Generator Fume Kills Final Year Varsity Student 5 Days To Her Final Exams

It was a sad day on Saturday, 16th November, as students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, woke up to the sad news that a final year student of the institution, Chioma Anchulam, and her boyfriend, De Young, have passed on after inhaling fumes from a generator.

De Young was said to have travelled to the town to pay his love a visit and the duo slept in a friend’s room.

The friend was said to have excused them for the night only to return the following morning and met them unconscious.

De Young was then rushed to a nearby hospital from where he later gave up the ghost.

Chioma was said to be just five days away from writing her final exams before the tragedy struck.