‘Getting Stuck During Sex Is Not Juju’ – Twitter User Explains (Photos)

by Michael Isaac

A lady has shared on Twitter that it’s not a supernatural thing when a man gets stuck inside a woman during sex.

The lady on twitter challenged the narrative that says that a spell was cast on either party who is involved in the sexual activity.

Discarding the claims, she pointed out that it is a rare natural occurrence for the male penis to get stuck inside the private part of a woman.

The woman, identified as Controversial Queen, took to Twitter as she wrote: “It’s not village people, juju or charm. Penis captivus is a rare occurrence during sexual intercourse when the muscles in the vagina clamp down on the penis much more firmly than usual, making it impossible for the penis to be withdrawn from the vagina.”

1

