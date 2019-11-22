Ghanaian Actor, Fuse ODG Begs Ghanaian DJ’s To Stop Playing Nigerian Songs

Ghanian act Fuse ODG has taken to social media to beg the DJ’s in his country to limit the way at which they play Nigerian songs.

Fuse took to his Twitter handle to beg the other Ghanaian DJ to limit the way they play Nigerian songs at events and outings they cater for, advising that they play more local songs.

Read Also: Fuse ODG calls out Nivea over Billboard with Tagline “For Visibly Fairer Skin”

His post read that DJ’s should promote more of the underground acts the country has as if Nigerians ahd the same opportunity they have, everyone knows what will happen.