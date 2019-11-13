Ghanaian Sex Worker, Queen Farcadi Says Countless Men Have Slept With Her (Video)

Popular Ghanaian sex worker Queen Farcadi has opened up about her business and where her clients come from.

In a recent video shared, the popular social media sensation hinted that many of her clients are from Abuja and Lagos.

She also pointed out that men who have had a taste of her are countless.

The video which was from an interview with GHGossip, had Queen Farcadi talking about her craft excitedly in her local dialect.

Watch The Video Here: