Reality TV star, Gifty Powers has finally revealed the identity of her baby daddy.

Many assumed that the child was conceived for Mr. 2Kay, who she was in a relationship with at the time the new baby arrived.

Gifty has consistently denied that Mr. 2kay is the father of her child.

Today, she revealed her daughter with another man and a love emoji – in a way to seem like he is that father.

