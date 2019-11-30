Girl Poisons Best Friend; Post RIP But She Recovers

by Eyitemi Majeed

A Facebook user identified as Lattie has shared that story of how she was poisoned by her best friend.

The friend,  Boitumelo Leshabane, had also gone ahead to post RIP only for her to miraculously survive it.

According to her, they both grew up together since they were four years old only for her to pour iodine in her drink and kept asking if she was okay.

Read Also: Woman Allegedly Poisons Her Best Friend For Getting Job Promotion Ahead Of Her

She is, however, grateful to God for making it even if she is still on medications and can hardly talk properly yet.

Read the full story below:

Tags from the story
Boitumelo Leshabane
0

You may also like

Dismissed Police Officer Stole N20m, Earned Salaries From 15 Different Commands – IG Tells Court

2015: Group Warns Politicians Against Divisive Politicking

24-year-old housewife stabbed to death by mother-in-law

Okah: MEND Threatens Fire And Brimstone

Man Narrates How His Car Window Was Broken In Broad Day Light By Robbers Who Wanted To Take The Money He Had Gone To Withdraw

Man Narrates How His Car Window Was Broken In Broad Day Light By Robbers

Sultan Calls On Muslims To Pray For Peaceful Elections

Passenger With Undeclared N320m Cash Nabbed At Lagos Airport

Taraba State Deputy Governor Empowered To Act As Governor By State House Of Assembly

DHQ Warns On Cluster Bombs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *