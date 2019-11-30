Girl Poisons Best Friend; Post RIP But She Recovers

A Facebook user identified as Lattie has shared that story of how she was poisoned by her best friend.

The friend, Boitumelo Leshabane, had also gone ahead to post RIP only for her to miraculously survive it.

According to her, they both grew up together since they were four years old only for her to pour iodine in her drink and kept asking if she was okay.

Read Also: Woman Allegedly Poisons Her Best Friend For Getting Job Promotion Ahead Of Her

She is, however, grateful to God for making it even if she is still on medications and can hardly talk properly yet.

Read the full story below: