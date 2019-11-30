Glad I Learned How To Cook For My Bae – Nigerian Gay Rights Activist, Pamela Adie

Cross River State-born lesbian and LGBT rights campaigner, Awhobiwom Pamela Adie is out here celebrating herself for knowing how to cook.

Pamela took to Facebook to pat herself on the back for being able to keep her woman well-fed and happy.

Taking to Facebook recently, Pamela recalled how her mom always screamed at her to come learn how to cook for her husband not knowing she will end up with a woman.

“All that time my mum said “come into the kitchen and learn how to cook for your husband”, little did she know that it’s wife I’ll be cooking for….

I used to vex but still went to learn anyway…but look at me today…keeping bae well fed. So glad I learned sha…

How una dey?” She wrote.