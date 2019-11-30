Glad I Learned How To Cook For My Bae – Nigerian Gay Rights Activist, Pamela Adie

by Temitope Alabi

Pamela Adie

Cross River State-born lesbian and LGBT rights campaigner, Awhobiwom Pamela Adie is out here celebrating herself for knowing how to cook.

Pamela took to Facebook to pat herself on the back for being able to keep her woman well-fed and happy.

Read Also: Another Nigerian Lesbian, Pamela Adie, Sets Wedding Date To Marry Partner (Photos)

Taking to Facebook recently, Pamela recalled how her mom always screamed at her to come learn how to cook for her husband not knowing she will end up with a woman.

“All that time my mum said “come into the kitchen and learn how to cook for your husband”, little did she know that it’s wife I’ll be cooking for….

I used to vex but still went to learn anyway…but look at me today…keeping bae well fed. So glad I learned sha…

How una dey?” She wrote.

Pamela Adie
Tags from the story
Pamela Adie
0

You may also like

Fake Ifa Priestess Working With Robbers To Dupe Victims Arrested In Abeokuta Ogun State

Apapa Wharf road reconstruction to begin on July 7

Pastor Adeboye: All Christians In Nigeria Call Me Daddy, When Anyone Of Them Dies It’s My Son That Is Dead

Wole Soyinka

83 year-old Wole Soyinka set to lecture at the University of Johannesburg

South Africa Health Minister reportedly bans doggy style during sex

Liars Destroyed My Marriage To Chris Okotie

Bar owner beats girlfriend to death, hides body inside a bush

Federal Ministry of Works is frustrating our efforts – Akinwunmi Ambode

Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *