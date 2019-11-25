Glory Osei Returns To Twitter With Long Epistle

by Temitope Alabi
Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho
Glory Osei

Nigerian entrepreneur Glory Osei who was disgraced a couple of months back after it came to light that she has been owing her staff has made a comeback on Twitter.

In her new lengthy post, Glory shared her side of the story before adding that she could care less what anyone thought of her.

Read Also: Glory Osei, Muyiwa Folorunsho Of LandLagos Attacked For Allegedly Defrauding Employees

In one of the tweets shared, she wrote;

“Me and we went ahead to rid ourselves of family on our back. Our marriage was a good excuse to continue with the lives we always dreamed of. I heard you guys were mad MAD because I am married. Apparently I give “single girl” vibes ? FUCK ALL OF YOU!”

Read her tweets below;

 

